Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

