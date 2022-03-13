Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,576 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.