Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Richardson Electronics worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,914 shares of company stock worth $325,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.