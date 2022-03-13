Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSV opened at $32.92 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

