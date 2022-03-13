Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $58.64 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,422,879 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

