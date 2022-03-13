Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 353,192 shares.The stock last traded at $46.51 and had previously closed at $46.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kraton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.31. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraton by 75.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 17.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

