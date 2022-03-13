Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KUKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,278. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kuke Music during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kuke Music during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

