Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,709,000 after buying an additional 357,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 87,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.