Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.09

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.17, with a volume of 84547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

