Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Increased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

