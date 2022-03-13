Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $12,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $11,869,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

