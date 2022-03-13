Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

