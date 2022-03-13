Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

