Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.97. 4,040,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

