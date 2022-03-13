Latitude Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 28,414,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.