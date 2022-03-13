Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 367,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

RWK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.18. 9,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

