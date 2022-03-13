Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. 18,109,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,132,225. The company has a market cap of $525.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

