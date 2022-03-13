Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,281. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.