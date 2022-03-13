Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,668,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.09. 14,818,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.