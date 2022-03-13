Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.