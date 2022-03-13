Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).
Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06).
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($2,998.03). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $773,976.
Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
