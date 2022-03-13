Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $21.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

