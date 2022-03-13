LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $31.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 151.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.