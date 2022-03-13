Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

