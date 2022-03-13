Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Li-Cycle worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $11,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

LICY opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.