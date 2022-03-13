LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
LifeMD stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.
About LifeMD (Get Rating)
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.
