LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

