Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

