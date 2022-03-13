Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1,022.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.