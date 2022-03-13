Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 897 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $2,989,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

