Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

