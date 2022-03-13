Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $123,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.