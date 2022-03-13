Lossless Market Cap Reaches $14.62 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Lossless has a market cap of $14.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

