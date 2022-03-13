Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

