Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

