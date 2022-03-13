Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

