Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

