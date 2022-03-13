Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 110,781.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.09 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

