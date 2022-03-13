Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

