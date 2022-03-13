Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

