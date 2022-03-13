LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,742 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

LSPD stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.83.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

