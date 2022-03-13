LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,173 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $96,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

