LPL Financial LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $99.42 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81.

