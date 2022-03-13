LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 101,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000. Hexcel accounts for approximately 4.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hexcel by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hexcel by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 411,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

HXL stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

