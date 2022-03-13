LRT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,659 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $171,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $157,861,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $5.67 on Friday, reaching $124.66. 274,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,395. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

