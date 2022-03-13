LRT Capital Management LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Repligen makes up approximately 3.4% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.02. 271,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

