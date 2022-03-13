LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 2.0% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UI. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,194. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.25.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.