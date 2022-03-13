LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 42,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 64,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 150,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

