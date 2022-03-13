LRT Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 227,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Coupa Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

COUP stock traded down $10.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.36. 1,741,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,443. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

