Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 13.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 127,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,954,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Lufax by 9.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 19.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 54.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 216.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

