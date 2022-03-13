Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

LXFR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 128,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $537.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.